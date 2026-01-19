L-G Sinha pays tribute to paratrooper killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid homage to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Indian Army's special forces, who was martyred during the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kishtwar district.

''I salute the supreme sacrifice of our braveheart Havildar Gajendra Singh. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of our martyr in this difficult hour,'' Sinha said.

One soldier was killed while seven others sustained injured in the encounter with terrorist in Chatroo belt of Kishtwar on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)