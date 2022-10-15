Urban-mobility issues emerging problems of hill cities: Meghalaya HC chief justice

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee has said urban mobility issues were problems of most developing hill cities like Shillong.

Banerjee underscored that improvement must be made in public transit, land use, and people's dependence on personal vehicles, adding that security, political complexity, and economic development were important considerations.

''Urban mobility issues are emerging problems of most developing hill cities. The same that urban mobility Shillong is facing,'' he said on Friday while inaugurating a symposia series about ways and means to improve mobility in the city.

The chief justice suggested that a strategy and a procedure must be devised with the assistance of the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, to prevent the build-up of a backlog of problems.

''This will guarantee that future transportation and infrastructure growth will be compatible with the overall development of the city,'' Banerjee said.

He highlighted that Meghalaya's partnership with IIM Shillong and other stakeholders would enable the state to find some people-friendly solutions to tackle the problem of congestion.

Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang said mobility problems were a major concern in cities like Shillong due to the unavailability of a good road network.

It often results in high to severe levels of congestion, Wahlang said, adding that vehicles were being parked along the roadside even if there were no parking spaces available.

He said mechanisms must be put in place to guarantee the development of transportation infrastructure, broadening of narrow roads, solving parking issues, and traffic management During the symposia series, various government departments will take part in in-depth discussions on traffic management to find solutions to the long-pending problem of congestion, IIM Shillong director D P Goyal said.

