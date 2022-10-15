Left Menu

Amritsar municipality gets hydraulic aerial ladder for firefighting ops

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Local Body Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday handed over a hydraulic aerial ladder platform to the municipal corporation of Amritsar to bolster the city’s firefighting efforts. Nijjar while giving the machine said the total cost of the project was Rs 8.50 crore, including the operation and maintenance of the machine for seven years. Training for the firefighters for first six months will be done by the manufacturing company, he said in an official statement here. By connecting a water bowser tender with the platform, it will be possible to control fire up to a height of about 70 metres, he said.

The ladder will also be instrumental in rescue efforts by getting the firefighter access up to a height of 52 metres of any structure. The platform is equipped with infrared technology to help firefighters tackle the blaze more efficiently, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

