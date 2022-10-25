Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles), EMSC said.

