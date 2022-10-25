Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:00 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles), EMSC said.
