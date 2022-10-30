Left Menu

Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum

Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:16 IST
Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change. The two activists glued themselves to the handrails around the skeleton of a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago, holding a banner that read: "What if the government doesn't have it under control?"

"The dinosaurs became extinct because they couldn't withstand the massive climate changes. The same threatens us," said Caris Connell, one of the women, aged 34. The Last Generation group, which was behind the protest, said Germany must cut emissions immediately to stop mass extinction of species and called on Berlin to impose a speed limit on motorways.

The Germany government has set CO2 reduction targets to become carbon neutral by 2045 but has not set a speed limit on the country's motorway network. The protest continued for 20 minutes until police arrived. Releasing the women from the handrails took another 40 minutes.

The Natural History Museum said it had filed a criminal complaint for trespassing and property damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022