Left Menu

Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames ''mismanagement''

An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.Nathan Taverniti, 24, said hes still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy on Saturday at the nightlife district of Itaewon.The tragedy centred on a narrow, downhill alley running between a dense row of store fronts and the landmark Hamilton Hotel.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:13 IST
Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames ''mismanagement''
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials' failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.

Nathan Taverniti, 24, said he's still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy on Saturday at the nightlife district of Itaewon.

The tragedy centred on a narrow, downhill alley running between a dense row of store fronts and the landmark Hamilton Hotel. The path became clogged by a huge and unstoppable wave of partygoers before some of them fell and toppled over one another like dominoes, according to witnesses, before suffocating to death.

An estimated 100,000 partygoers flocked to Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations over the weekend, and some experts say it should have been an obvious decision for authorities to temporarily block some of the neighbourhood's notoriously narrow lanes and hills.

"If the government knows that there were going to be that many people there, and there is going to be road blockages, there should be enough police and emergency services already there on standby," Taverniti said.

Stuck in a huge crowd, Taverniti said he didn't sense that something terrible would happen until some women near him apparently slipped and fell down, and people nearby tried to help them back up. By that time, he could no longer seen where his three friends were.

"All of a sudden more people started falling … there were just too many people," he said.

He said he thought he saw some of his friends' hands among the people who were piling up. He tried to grab them, but had to let go after being crushed by the enormous weight of other people who were losing balance. He said he heard "lots of people screaming." Taverniti said he shouted to the bars and clubs to open their doors to let some people in to ease the crowd, but that nobody listened.

He said several police officers arrived about half an hour later and people in the crowd helped pull out those who were injured before more officers arrived later. He later found one of his friends among the rows of unconscious bodies laid out in the pavement.

Tavernit was able to locate his two other friends being treated at hospitals. He says he plans to stay in Seoul for a bit longer to ensure the steady recovery of his hospitalised friends.

"I believe 100 per cent that this incident is a result of the government's mismanagement and the lack of ability because I have known that Halloween event has always been this big in Itaewon," he said. "This year there was clearly not enough police presence.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022