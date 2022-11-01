Conman's claim of Rs 10 cr 'protection money' attempt to divert attention from Morbi incident: Kejriwal
The allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as protection money are an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
The allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as "protection money" are an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. "Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident," Kejriwal said in response to a question at a press conference.
In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to the jailed minister as protection money. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.
