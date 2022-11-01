HealthRoots launches two flagship herbal products made from rare herbs sourced internationally

New Delhi (India), November 1: HealthRoots, a leader in bringing rare international herbs in the Indian market, has launched its two flagship herbal products to prevent headaches, increase endurance, and reduce tiredness and stress. The company stated that Migoherb, a highly purified version of the herb Butterburr, has been launched to prevent headaches, and the Siberian Plant Rhodiola herb 'Redrive Am' has been launched to prevent headaches, increase endurance, and reduce tiredness and stress. When environmental pollution is at its peak and medical science is rapidly growing, innovation and care are hand-in-hand. Necessities give rise to inventions, and crises give rise to opportunities, as happened with the Doctor who founded HealthRoots. ''I am a doctor by profession and also a patient of frequent severe migraine headaches,'' Healthroots' founder Dr.Singla explained. ''Extreme migraines were frustrating since there seemed to be no way to stop them. One day, though, an American physician suggested trying herbal medicine in an effort to put an end to these migraines. I took the prescribed medications with some trepidation, but they actually helped me get control of the migraine. Talking about it with my other close friends and family reinforced my interest in the natural realm. Consequently, a group of field experts conceptualised and brought the brand to life.'' Team Healthroots' incredible successes have been made possible by their persistent efforts and resolve to deliver the greatest outcomes while preserving environmental harmony. They thoroughly inspect each and every ingredient to ensure that a user receives everything required to solve their issue at prices that are competitive with those of competing drugs. They hope to treat many additional illnesses using Ayurvedic remedies eventually. Healthroots now offers a drug called Redrive Am, which is derived from the Rhodiola plant, at a time when stress is a major contributing reason to a variety of health problems. Their primary focus is on the treatment of conditions like migraine headaches, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and irritable bowel syndrome. Over the course of many years, the medical professionals at Healthroots have dedicated countless hours to learning everything they can about the efficacy of herbs in treating a wide range of chronic diseases. Several books were reviewed as part of their investigation into the best herbal formulas in use around the world and how to bring them to India.

