President Droupadi Murmu to visit Nagaland, Sikkim from Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit two northeastern states - Nagaland and Sikkim – on a four-day tour beginning Wednesday, officials said.

On her maiden visit to both states after assuming office, she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects.

Murmu will first reach Kohima, the Nagaland capital, on Wednesday and the state government will accord her a civic reception.

The President will virtually inaugurate newly constructed government schools, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads, and Kohima Super Market, officials said.

She is also scheduled to meet state ministers at Raj Bhavan which will be followed by a state banquet at the chief minister's residential complex on November 2.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Kohima War Cemetery and Kigwema, one of the oldest villages inhabited by people of the Angami tribe, located about 15 km from the state capital.

From November 4, Murmu will start her two-day visit to Sikkim, officials said.

She will virtually inaugurate Atal Setu at Rangpo on Sevoke-Gangtok road, a two-lane Chisopani traffic tunnel in East Sikkim and VC Ganju Lama Girls Hostel in Ravongla in South Sikkim.

Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for projects such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Khamdong in East Sikkim, widening and improvement of a road from Namchi to Birdhang connecting West to South districts, district hospital at Singtam and World Renewal Spiritual Brahmkumari's Centre at Namchi in South Sikkim.

The President interact with women achievers at Ravongla at an event on November 5 before flying to Bagdogra airport in neighbouring West Bengal on way to returning to New Delhi, officials added.

Murmu had visited Tripura and Assam, two other states of the northeastern region, last month.

