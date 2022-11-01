Left Menu

Maha govt will expedite decision on proposals under Gharkul scheme: Vikhe Patil

The Maharashtra government will expedite a decision on proposals under the Gharkul scheme for the people who dont own a house in urban areas, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said here on Tuesday. Administrative Officer Karankumar Chavan informed that 333 residents of the Sanjay Nagar area have been given permanent land rights.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:00 IST
Maha govt will expedite decision on proposals under Gharkul scheme: Vikhe Patil
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will expedite a decision on proposals under the Gharkul scheme for the people who don't own a house in urban areas, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said here on Tuesday. He was speaking at a function organised in Sanjay Nagar locality to distribute the permanent land rights documents for the residents. Vikhe Patil asked authorities to expedite works under the Gharkul Yojana and said steps will be taken to waive additional charges that some beneficiaries had to pay for getting the ownership rights of their homes. Administrative Officer Karankumar Chavan informed that 333 residents of the Sanjay Nagar area have been given permanent land rights. Ramai Awas Yojana has been started by the Maharashtra government to provide houses to the scheduled caste, scheduled Tribes, and Neo Buddhist people living in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022