Maha govt will expedite decision on proposals under Gharkul scheme: Vikhe Patil

The Maharashtra government will expedite a decision on proposals under the Gharkul scheme for the people who don't own a house in urban areas, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said here on Tuesday. He was speaking at a function organised in Sanjay Nagar locality to distribute the permanent land rights documents for the residents. Vikhe Patil asked authorities to expedite works under the Gharkul Yojana and said steps will be taken to waive additional charges that some beneficiaries had to pay for getting the ownership rights of their homes. Administrative Officer Karankumar Chavan informed that 333 residents of the Sanjay Nagar area have been given permanent land rights. Ramai Awas Yojana has been started by the Maharashtra government to provide houses to the scheduled caste, scheduled Tribes, and Neo Buddhist people living in the state.

