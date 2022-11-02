Left Menu

Housing, connected infra necessary for planned development of cities: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the states new township policy and said housing and connected infrastructure is necessary for planned and sustainable development of cities.In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.To make the availability of land easy to investors, it is necessary to simplify the process of land mobilisation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 00:58 IST
Housing, connected infra necessary for planned development of cities: UP CM Adityanath
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the state's new township policy and said housing and connected infrastructure is necessary for planned and sustainable development of cities.

In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

To make the availability of land easy to investors, it is necessary to simplify the process of land mobilisation. The process of land use change too should be simplified, he said and called for a single-window system for various approvals and clearances.

It is the endeavour of the state government to ensure that every family gets accommodation, he said.

Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that the interests of farmers, landowners, and customers be guarded. While approving a project, the time limit for its completion should also be fixed, he said.

The chief minister asked the officials for a report on the establishment of new cities after studying the issue properly.

He said the industrial development authorities have done commendable work in the field of infrastructure development.

He also sought immediate filling of vacant posts in all the three industrial development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar and asked each of them to build fully-equipped convention centres in their areas, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022