Hurricane Lisa takes aim at Belize, U.S. NHC says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tropical storm Lisa has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Belize later on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is about 100 miles (165 km) east southeast of Belize City, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

