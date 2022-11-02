Left Menu

Startup challenge 'Venturise' to offer USD 100,000 to top 3 winners: K'taka govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government will organise a startup challenge which carries a prize money of USD 100,000 to the top three successful candidates.

The prize distribution will be held on November 4.

''We are doing this startup challenge called 'Venturise'. In this, we are giving USD 100,000 as the prize money to top three successful candidates,'' Commissioner of Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna told reporters on Wednesday.

She was briefing reporters at the end of the first day of the three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) near Bengaluru Palace.

The officer said the announcement will be made at the conclusion ceremony of the investors conclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

