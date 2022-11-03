Left Menu

Martin forecast to become large post-tropical cyclone over north Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 08:32 IST
Hurricane Martin is forecast to transition to a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone on Thursday over the north Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 650 miles (1,050 km) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), the NHC said.

