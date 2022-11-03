Left Menu

Carcass of endangered dolphin found at UP’s Katarnia wildlife sanctuary

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:13 IST
The carcass of an endangered dolphin was found at Girijapuri Barrage near Katarnia wildlife sanctuary, forest officials said on Thursday.

Divisional Forest officer Akashdeep Wadhawan said the forensic examination revealed the 10-years-old female died of suffocation.

The carcass of 1.97-long Gangetic river dolphin, was recovered from gate number 1 of the barrage by Forest Range Officer Vijay Kumar Mishra and other forest officials on Tuesday, they said Gangetic river dolphins were declared national aquatic species in 2010.

