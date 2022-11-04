Left Menu

Gujarat: Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer suspended days after bridge collapse incident

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:05 IST
The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed 135 lives, a senior official said on Friday.

The British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on Sunday evening. The people who died in the tragedy included women and children.

''The state Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala,'' said Morbi District Collector G T Pandya.

Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders, he said.

Morbi Municipality had given the contract of the bridge repair and maintenance to Oreva group for 15 years, officials said.

Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

