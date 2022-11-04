Left Menu

3 die inhaling toxic fumes after refrigerator explodes

An enquiry into whether a short circuit caused the explosion is on, Nadh said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three of a family at Urapakkam in Chengalpattu district died after inhaling toxic gas that reportedly emanated from the refrigerator, which exploded in their apartment on Friday, Collector Rahul Nadh said.

Two others - a mother and her six-year-old daughter - have been hospitalised hospital and kept under observation, the Collector said after inspecting the house on the first floor near the Urapakkam railway station, where the explosion occurred.

The family member inhaled the fumes which spread across the room in which they were sleeping. ''The house was kept locked for about a year and the fridge was not in use for a long time. An enquiry into whether a short circuit caused the explosion is on,'' Nadh said. He urged members of the public to get electrical appliances like refrigerator and air-conditioner checked if they were not used for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

