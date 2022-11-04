Left Menu

100 days countdown to India’s first Formula E Race

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:38 IST
100 days countdown to India’s first Formula E Race
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A 100-day countdown to India's first Formula E Race, the 2023 Ace Hyderabad E-Prix to be held on February 11 next year, began with the unveiling of a Formula E car here on Friday.

According to the four-year association deal among Formula E, Government of Telangana and Ace Nxt Gen, the championship will take place in India until 2026.

Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the championship taking place between January and July 2023. ''We are thrilled to bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to India for the very first time and showcase our new Gen3 car to a thriving new audience,'' Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer said in a release.

''It has been a must have destination for us for some time, and so we cannot wait to be racing in Hyderabad on the 11th February.'' The last time a major international racing event was held in the country was the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.

''It is an honour for us to welcome racing enthusiasts across the world for the Formula E championship in the city,'' KT Ramarao, Telangana Minister of IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said. ''It is also a proud moment for us, as Hyderabad is one of the 13 world-cities where the races are scheduled. Moreover, it is also aimed at raising awareness and inspire change in sustainable practices and adopting EVs in the state.'' The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has enthralled global fans for eight seasons now, completing 100 races in 21 cities.

For the coming season, Formula E fans will see 11 teams and 22 drivers racing the new Gen3 around the most iconic cities in the world, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, part of the Indian-based Mahindra Group. India will also be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championship race, labelled as 'Grand Prix of bharat' at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida with provisional dates set at September 22-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022