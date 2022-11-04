Thane: C-section surgeries begin in Lokmanya Maternity Tilak Hospital

The Lokmanya Tilak Maternity Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation has started performing C-section deliveries, for which pregnant women had to go to Kalwa till now, a civic official said on Friday.

Two C-section operations were carried out during the day, Dr Rani Shinde, chief coordinator of TMC health homes and maternity centres said.

This was in keeping with directive of TMC commissioner Abhijit Bhangar, who had said such facilities must begin in Lokmanya Tilak Maternity Hospital, Dr Shinde added.

