Left Menu

Thane: C-section surgeries begin in Lokmanya Maternity Tilak Hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:44 IST
Thane: C-section surgeries begin in Lokmanya Maternity Tilak Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokmanya Tilak Maternity Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation has started performing C-section deliveries, for which pregnant women had to go to Kalwa till now, a civic official said on Friday.

Two C-section operations were carried out during the day, Dr Rani Shinde, chief coordinator of TMC health homes and maternity centres said.

This was in keeping with directive of TMC commissioner Abhijit Bhangar, who had said such facilities must begin in Lokmanya Tilak Maternity Hospital, Dr Shinde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022