Delhi's AQI settles in very poor category, minimum temp 3 notches above season's average

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:40 IST
Delhi's AQI settles in very poor category, minimum temp 3 notches above season's average
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''very poor'' category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1.10 pm stood at 341.

The areas in the national capital which recorded an air quality index in the ''very poor'' category included Alipur with its AQI at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.

North Campus DU recorded an AQI of 343, Mathura Road 324, PUSA 304, IGI Airport 332, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 351, Nehru Nagar 362, Patparganj 359, Ashok Vihar 357, Sonia Vihar 372, Jahangirpuri 370, Rohini 361, Narela 364 and Bawana 373.

Meanwhile, Punjabi Bagh, Lodhi Road and Dilshad Garden recorded ''poor'' AQI at 272, 278 and 284, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of up to 15 micrograms per cubic metre is considered safe.

Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said primary schools would be closed from Saturday in a bid to protect children.

On the other hand, the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles has also been enforced.

The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 91 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day while the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

