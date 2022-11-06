Left Menu

Snow in higher reaches, rains in plains of Kashmir bring down mercury

The minimum temperature at the rest of the weather stations in the valley was above the freezing point, the officials said.The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10.

Snow in higher reaches, rains in plains of Kashmir bring down mercury
Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were hit by moderate rains in the early hours of Sunday, officials said here.

The minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort plunged to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gulmarg tourist resort, Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass were some of the places in the valley where more than three inches of snow had accumulated by 8.30 am on Sunday. Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall, the officials said.

They said most parts of Kashmir were hit by moderate rainfall overnight with Srinagar city receiving the highest amount of 27 mm. Baramulla (23 mm), Bandipora (22 mm), Kulgam and Budgam (21 mm each) and Pulwama (20 mm) also received substantial rainfall till 8.30 am.

The downpour has resulted in a dip in night temperature across the valley as Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at the rest of the weather stations in the valley was above the freezing point, the officials said.

The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10.

