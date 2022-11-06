MCD Polls: Delhi BJP woos slum dwellers with trip to EWS flats

Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP is taking slum dwellers from different parts of the city for a tour of 3,024 economically-weaker-section flats in Kalkaji area recently handed over to the allottees by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Keys of the flats built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' Project were handed over to the allottees under 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme. ''We are taking people from slum clusters of the city to watch how the Modi government is bringing change to their lives through its welfare schemes,'' said Delhi BJP vice president Sunil Yadav. People living in around 700 slum clusters in the national capital constitute a significant chunk of voters in the city. The AAP has been able to create a strong support base among slum dwellers in the last one decade, evidenced by its back-to-back victories in Assembly polls. ''There are at least 2-3 slum clusters in each of the 270 wards in Delhi. We have deployed buses to take people there and see the well-built flats and other amenities at Kalkaji,'' Yadav said. The 3,024 flats were allotted to people living at Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji. The in-situ slum rehabilitation project is being undertaken in 376 jhuggi-jhopri clusters by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). DDA has been constructing flats at three locations – Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony -- to house the displaced.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters - Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp – located in Kalkaji, are being taken up in a phased manner. Delhi BJP leaders said there has been an enthusiastic response from the people so far who were taken to see the Kalkaji EWS flats. ''The promise of the Prime Minister to provide a good and dignified life has come true in the form of these flats provided to them. Our endeavour is that all the slum dwellers in Delhi are rehabilitated in such flats,'' Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said. He said that as soon as BJP comes back to power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it will try to provide flats to all the slum dwellers. Interacting with slum dwellers, Gupta said that the EWS flats in the multi-storey buildings in Kalkaji have ventilated kitchens, parks for children to play, lift, and 24-hour electricity and water supply.

He also alleged that under Rajiv Ratna Awas Yojana 40,000 houses have been under construction in Narela and many other areas for the last 10 years, but the Kejriwal government of Delhi did not allot the houses to the poor.

