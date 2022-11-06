Awards for best mobility, service presented

Left Menu

Awards for cities for rendering the best mobility and service were announced here on Sunday at the end of a three-day conference organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Kerala government.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:37 IST
Awards for cities for rendering the best mobility and service were announced here on Sunday at the end of a three-day conference organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Kerala government. Navi Mumbai won for its 'modernised and sustainable city bus service' while Thiruvananthapuram received the commendation award for its 'Planned Public Transport through City Services.' The latter - the capital city of Kerala - bagged also the award for the 'Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning' for its 'Grama Vandi and City Services.' Ahmedabad became the city with the 'Most Sustainable Transport System.' Davanagere in central Karnataka has the 'Best Safety and Security System.' Indore bagged the award for 'Best Green Transport Initiative' while Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd got the award for 'Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction.' The 'Best Multimodal Integration Award' was given to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd while the commendation award under the same category was given to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The award for the 'City with the Best Intelligent Transport System' was given to Chennai and Bhopal became the 'City with the Most Innovative Financing Mechanism.'New Town, Kolkata, was awarded as it has the 'Best Non-Motorised Transport System.' The awards were given during the concluding session of the national urban mobility conference attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore. The event was jointly inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 4. Senior officials from the Central and State governments, policy-makers, managing directors of Metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians and students participated on the occasion. The conference was organised on the theme - 'Azadi@75–Sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility.' PTI RRT NVG NVG

