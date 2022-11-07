Left Menu

About 1 lakh projects under PMKKKY completed for relief in mining areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:52 IST
About 1 lakh projects under PMKKKY completed for relief in mining areas
  • Country:
  • India

Out of 2,52,995 projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), 1,33,144 have been completed so far, the government said on Monday.

The Centre launched PMKKKY to provide for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations, using the funds generated by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs).

''Till September this year, Rs 63,534.07 crore stands allocated and Rs 37,422.94 crore has been spent,'' the mines ministry said in a statement.

As per the latest official figures, DMF has been formed in 622 districts spread across 23 states.

The concept of DMF was introduced through an amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act, 1957.

The amendment introduced Section 9 B which provides for setting up of DMF, a trust as non-profit body, in all districts affected by mining-related operations.

A DMF works for the interest and benefit of people and areas affected by mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022