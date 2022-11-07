Left Menu

Hubble snaps detailed view of spiral galaxy around 220 million light-years from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:45 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Jones; Acknowledgement: G. Anand, L. Shatz

The picture, captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows an especially rich and detailed view of the spiral galaxy NGC 7038, which lies around 220 million light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Indus. The galaxy has been particularly helpful to astronomers in measuring distances at vast cosmic scales.

In the above picture, the oval-shaped galaxy with four blue spiral arms winding around it is NGC 7038. The galaxy's centre can be seen shining brightly with pale yellow light while thin strands of orange dust are spread around the centre, following the paths of the arms.

The image is made from a combined 15 hours worth of Hubble time focused on NGC 7038 and collecting light. The telescope inspected NGC 7038 with its Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) to calibrate two of the most common distance measurement techniques: type 1A supernovae and Cepheid variables.

In this Hubble image, very many small stars and galaxies are also visible on the black background.

Astronomers determine vast cosmic distances by techniques called the Cosmic Distance Ladder. Each rung in the ladder is calibrated by earlier steps, based on measurements of objects closer to us. This makes the accuracy of distances at the largest scales dependent on how accurately distances to nearby objects can be determined, the European Space Agency explained in a blog post.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

