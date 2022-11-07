Left Menu

France's Macron: Bezos Earth Fund pledged $1 bln to protect environment

Macron's office added that the presidents of Gabon and Rwanda had also expressed an interest at the COP27 summit in taking steps to protect forests and natural carbon reserves. Bezos's philanthropic organization so far has pledged 30% of its $10-billion fund toward nature conservation, restoration and food-systems transformation.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • France

The Bezos Earth Fund - set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - has pledged $1 billion by 2030 to help protect carbon reserves and biodiversity, according to a statement by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron's office issued the statement on Monday as the French leader held a first series of talks at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Macron's office added that the presidents of Gabon and Rwanda had also expressed an interest at the COP27 summit in taking steps to protect forests and natural carbon reserves.

Bezos's philanthropic organization so far has pledged 30% of its $10-billion fund toward nature conservation, restoration and food-systems transformation. The fund is seeking a coalition with African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit to add heft to land restoration efforts.

