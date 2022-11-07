Left Menu

Collectors of 14 districts in Madhya Pradesh transferred

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:05 IST
Collectors of 14 districts in Madhya Pradesh transferred
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday night transferred collectors of 14 districts including that of Indore and Jabalpur.

The Assembly elections in the state are due in November next year. Indore collector Manish Singh is shifted to Bhopal as the MD of Madhya Pradesh State Industries Development Corporation and MP Metro Rail Corporation, official sources said.

Singh is replaced by Illaiya Raja T, who was posted as Jabalpur collector.

Chhindwara collector Sourav Kumar Suman is transferred in the same capacity to Jabalpur.

Dewas collector Chandramouli Shukla is posted as commissioner MP Housing Board and also commissioner of aviation while Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore, is now posted in place of Shukla.

