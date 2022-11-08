Left Menu

Vinod Dham holds talk with Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:53 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vinod Dham, popularly known as the 'Father of the Pentium Chip'', called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjjayan at his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he opined that a Centre of Excellence for Product Design should be developed and offered all assistance for its design, a CMO statement here said.

Vijayan informed Dham that provision of necessary facilities for the project in Technopark here would be considered. A cluster of design unit, start-up units of Technopark and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park would be formed for the same, it said.

Entrepreneurs and researchers would hold an hour-long interaction with Dham at Technopark on November 10.

Electronic entrepreneurs, post-graduate students and faculty from design units and researchers and scientists from the Park would attend the programme.

Besides the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Vijayan's chief principal secretary K M Abraham also took part in the meeting with Dham at the CM's chamber, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

