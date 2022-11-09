Biden to meet with leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia -officials

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say whether Biden would have a separate meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, who is expected to attend the summit, and what their agenda might include. The two governments have been working toward arranging what would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden will begin his trip by traveling to Egypt to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit on Friday, where he will talk about America's efforts to reduce emissions and also hold a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the officials said. He will then travel to Cambodia from Saturday to Sunday to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit where he will focus on the Indo-Pacific region and talk about U.S. commitment to a rules-based international order in the South China sea, they said.

From Sunday to Nov. 16, Biden will visit Indonesia to participate in a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies. He will be "unapologetic" in defending Ukraine and calling out Russia during the meeting, one of the officials said.

