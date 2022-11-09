Six dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal

(Adds statement from Police) Nov 9 (Reuters) -

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the district of Doti, officials said. Five others were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti.

Nepal's seismological centre set the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.6. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6. The quake was centred about 158 km (98 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

Media reports after the quake showed that tremors were also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas. India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

