Left Menu

Climate activists glue themselves to Warhol artwork in Australian capital

Video footage released by the Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies group showed two female protesters using an adhesive to stick their hands to Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup I", on display at the national gallery in Canberra. Several blue scrawls were also seen across the series of 10 paintings, which are behind glass.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:25 IST
Climate activists glue themselves to Warhol artwork in Australian capital

Climate protesters glued themselves to an Andy Warhol painting at the National Art Gallery of Australia in Canberra on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of activist demonstrations in art galleries around the world. Video footage released by the Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies group showed two female protesters using an adhesive to stick their hands to Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup I", on display at the national gallery in Canberra.

Several blue scrawls were also seen across the series of 10 paintings, which are behind glass. "Andy Warhol depicted consumerism gone mad in this iconic series," said protestor Bonnie Cassen in a statement shared by the activist group.

"And now we have capitalism gone mad. Families are having to choose between medicine and food for their children while fossil fuel companies return record profits." Climate activists worldwide are using demonstrations in front of famous artworks to draw attention to their causes.

In October, climate activist Phoebe Plummer threw tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery. While the painting was behind glass, the soup caused minor damage to the frame. The National Gallery declined to comment on whether the painting was damaged.

"A protest has taken place at the National Gallery of Australia following similar incidents elsewhere in Australia and overseas," a spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022