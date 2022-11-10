Courtyard by Marriott forays into Tiruchirappalli

Hospitality service provider Courtyard by Marriott has strengthened its presence in the country with the inauguration of its new facility in Tiruchirappalli under its rapid expansion drive, a top official has said.

The 108 key property -- Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli would be the first international hospitality brand to launch in Tiruchirappalli and the 24th hotel in the country.

Tiruchirappalli is located at about 350km from Chennai.

''We are delighted to welcome this property to the Courtyard by Marriott portfolio, making it our 24th Courtyard by Marriott to launch in India and the first international hospitality brand in Tiruchirappalli,'' Marriott International South Asia Vice-President Ranju Alex said.

''This new hotel in Tiruchirappalli will be a significant milestone in our rapid expansion across India and our company stepping into new and exciting markets,'' he said.

Located on Collector's Road, the hotel is the 15 minutes from the Tiruchirappalli international airport and seven km from the railway station. The hotel also provides easy access to the famous Srirangam Temple, the Rockfort Temple and the Jambukeshwarar Temple.

A host of features are offered in the 108 guestrooms including ergonomically fashioned furniture, wi-fi connectivity, flat screen television in each room, among others. The hotel offers three unique food and beverages outlet combining both international and local culinary experiences to customers and all-day dining 'Trichy Kitchen' with a mix of global and local cuisines.

The patisserie and cafe T-Lounge at the lobby offers a range of beverages, baked goods.

With a 20,000 sq ft banqueting space, the Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli would be the largest banquet space available in the city.

''Our hotel with its accessible, inviting spaces, and thoughtfully crafted services, is sure to be a traveller's favourite.'' the hotel's general manager Venugopal said.

''We are excited to welcome and assist our guests, domestic or international to create memorable experiences during their journey in Tiruchirappalli,'' he said.

