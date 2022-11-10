CPWD to seek 'professional expertise' to monitor progress of projects under Central Vista redevelopment plan

The CPWD will engage ''professional expertise'' to track progress of all the projects being executed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, with the agency floating a request for proposal (RFP) for project monitoring consultancy at Rs 12 crore for four years.

According to the CPWD, the agency that comes under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, a project support unit (PSU) will be set up and it will have technical manpower to monitor the progress of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat to house offices of all ministries, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

In its RFP document, the CPWD states the project has many components to be planned and executed in a phased manner. Project of this magnitude needs to be monitored in professional manner with latest management tools.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in the RFP document states that a need is felt that one project support unit is needed to be engaged which will assist the HUA ministry and the agency in monitoring of the projects and peer review of MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering) services.

''The objective of this document (RFP) is to seek professional expertise for the project of Central Vista to bring in synergies across various stakeholders towards successful completion of the project. To undertake this task, PSU will require appropriate technical personnel,'' it states.

The CPWD's document states that the ''technical personnel'' will also prepare weekly/monthly progress reports capturing progress of key activities and milestones, after physical inspection of under execution works once a week.

They will also flag schedule variances, roadblocks or any other risks affecting the overall timelines to senior officials of PSU and ministry, and suggest preventive and connective actions.

The ''technical personnel'' of PSU will assist in coordinating with all agencies - consultants, contractors, material and equipment suppliers, suppliers of long lead items - and to advise in ensuring that activities are progressing as planned, the RFP states.

The CPWD in the request for proposal said that project support unit or individual will not share or provide access to any information related to this project to any individual network or firm/company network system except to the authorised persons for reporting.

''PSU shall submit affidavit to maintain official secrecy on prescribed format on behalf of company and individual employed by the company. Violation to this shall attract punitive action as provided under Officials Secrets Act,'' the document states.

Under the redevelopment project of Central Vista, the construction works of a new Parliament building, new Vice President Enclave, three buildings of common central secretariat are underway.

The CPWD is also in process to engage a construction firm for the Executive Enclave which will house a new prime minister's office (PMO), a cabinet secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

The government has plans to construct 10 buildings of common central secretariat that will house offices of all the ministries. Last week, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said construction work of the new Parliament building is going on at a very fast pace.

The government has been maintaining that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building.

