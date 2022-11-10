Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Arunachal's West Siang
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Siang
- National Center for Seismology
Advertisement