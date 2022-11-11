Left Menu

PM to inaugurate fertilizer plant, lay foundation stone for multiple projects in T'gana on Saturday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:21 IST
PM to inaugurate fertilizer plant, lay foundation stone for multiple projects in T'gana on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana on Saturday, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects in the state.

Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi would also inaugurate 54.1 km of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.

Modi will address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport here on Saturday soon after his arrival, BJP sources said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about the participation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the official events to be attended by the Prime Minister.

Rao did not participate in the events attended by Modi during his visits to the state in recent times.

Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TRS government is spreading false information about the Centre that protocol has not been followed though a letter was sent inviting the CM as per the procedure that was followed in other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022