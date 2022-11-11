Urbanrise Sets Yet Another Record in the Real Estate Space by completing one floor using MFE Formwork in just 2.5 days

Urbanrise have been at the forefront of creating new records in the realty space. The technical team of Urbranrise's project, ''The Happening heights'', has carved yet another milestone by completing the construction of a slab in a span of a mere 2.5 days.

Average construction cycle per floor of Residential Building using MFE Formwork (earlier known as MIVAN Formwork) is usually 8 to 12 days, which includes activities such as fixing of Steel, erection of shuttering, MEP services and pouring of concrete, among several others. Defying established standards, the technical team undertook the mammoth task and completed one floor of 21,500 sq. ft. of Shuttering area in just 2.5 days starting from 6 am on 5th Nov to 6 pm on 7th Nov-22.

Under the leadership of Mr. Koti Sai, General Manager-Projects,''The technical team took the challenge to make 2.5 Day Cycle, a reality. With meticulous planning of activities and material / human resources, the task was executed onsite, precisely, and uninterrupted for 2.5 days, surpassing targets.'' Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Manoj Namburu – Chairman & MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, ''Challenging the norms is part of our organization's DNA, and we strive to be game changers by taking up new challenges each day and achieving it with utmost perfection. The achievement by our Technical Team at The Happening Heights underlines the commitment that Urbanrise / Alliance Group and our teams have towards our customers. We seek to ensure that the projects are handed over to them, ahead of the RERA-specified dates and create a moment of happiness to enter their dream homes.'' Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy – Jt. MD of Alliance Group & Urbanrise said, ''I take pride in my team at The Happening Heights for this glorious achievement. We as an organization are not just creating records but setting benchmarks & becoming trendsetters in the industry which we believe will become the new norm tomorrow in the real estate sector.'' Similarly, Mr. Ketan Shah Managing Director, MFE Formwork Technology Pvt. Ltd. said, ''Urbanrise & Alliance Group'' are amongst our esteemed clients in India and we have been supplying large quantities of OUR System Formwork to them since years. Achieving a slab cycle of 2.5 days using MFE Shuttering is a Benchmark that will be a real challenge to match. I extend my wishes to the entire team of Urbanrise for the accomplishment.'' About Alliance Group and Urbanrise Urbanrise/Alliance Group, South India's Largest Real Estate Developer has delivered over 7,500+ homes. The organization has 54 million Sq.Ft. of projects under development at various stages and has a real estate portfolio of Rs.33, 000 Crores. The Organization is backed & funded by the world's Topmost Financial Institutions.

Hyderabad RERA –RERA No: P02200003508.

