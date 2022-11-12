Left Menu

What to watch this weekend at COP27 in Egypt

Those talks are expected to intensify through next week until the conference concludes on Nov. 18, as delegates jockey for their priorities to be included in the closing declaration. Saturday could also see more announcements made on agriculture, land use and food security - coinciding with the conference theme for the day.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 06:30 IST
What to watch this weekend at COP27 in Egypt

After a full week of speeches from world leaders, presentations by scientists and closed-door negotiations, the U.N. climate conference was poised for a weekend break. COP27 featured a light agenda for Saturday, and a full day of rest on Sunday before the focus shifts to discussions around a final document - meant to reflect what has been agreed and achieved at the summit this year.

On Saturday, delegations will be invited to weigh in on what they want to include in a final deal - in the first of several open discussions to be held by the Egyptian COP27 presidency. Those talks are expected to intensify through next week until the conference concludes on Nov. 18, as delegates jockey for their priorities to be included in the closing declaration.

Saturday could also see more announcements made on agriculture, land use and food security - coinciding with the conference theme for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
4
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022