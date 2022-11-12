Left Menu

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Nepal

The epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal of Bajhang, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.Tremors were also felt in Dadeldhura, Achham, Bajura, Kanchanpur, Doti and Kailali districts of Nepal and some parts of northern India.There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.Earlier, the United States Geological Survey USGS said it was a 5.3-magnitude quake.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:19 IST
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Saturday, three days after a 6.6-magnitude tremor killed six people in the Himalayan nation and sparked panic among citizens. The tremor, the third to hit the quake-prone nation this week, was felt around 8.12 pm local time.

The earthquake was recorded in the Bajhang district, 460 km west of Kathmandu, sending people out of their homes in panic. The epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal of Bajhang, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Tremors were also felt in Dadeldhura, Achham, Bajura, Kanchanpur, Doti and Kailali districts of Nepal and some parts of northern India.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 5.3-magnitude quake. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On Thursday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit Nepal with its epicentre at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu. Wednesday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake's epicentre was at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in western Nepal. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding more than 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022