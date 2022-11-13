Rains to recede, Stalin to inspect delta region

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region. After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14. ''People said there is no rain water stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,'' the Chief Minister said on his visit to city areas. From Monday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a significant decrease in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu and nearby Puducherry. Sirkazhi in the Cauvery delta district of Mayiladuthirai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall affecting standing crops and normal life. Electricity distribution infrastructure was hit. Sirkazhi saw a record 44 CM, all-time high for this specific region and highest in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period that ended on the morning of November 12. Several other areas in the delta zone has recorded heavy rainfall. Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji inspected repair and restoration work in Sirkazhi and lauded the state-run electricity corporation workers for their dedication to restore uninterrupted power supply. In a bulletin, the IMD said: ''Significant reduction in rainfall over south peninsular India from November 14.'' The Saturday's low pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & neighbourhood ''now lies over southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast.'' The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels and a trough runs over southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels, it said. Intermittent rainfall continued on Sunday as well in many regions of the State. In view of the showers, areas here and those on the outskirts, several regions across Tamil Nadu were inundated and reservoirs received copious inflows.

The IMD has already predicted the likelihood of a fresh low pressure area forming over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea by November 16 or after.

