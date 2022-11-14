Telangana Minister seeks Central funding for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao on Monday urged the Centre seeking in-principle approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project costing Rs 8,453 crore.

Rama Rao in his letter addressed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the Phase-II (from BHEL to Lakdi Ka Pul) can be taken up as a jointly owned project of the Centre and the State government with external financial assistance.

The minister requested the union minister to include the proposal in the ensuing budget of the Centre for the year 2023-24. The new Metro Line is proposed to be of 26 km long with 23 stations.

Seeking an audience with Puri to explain the project, Rama Rao said the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the project (as prepared by DMRC) and other related documents were already sent to the Centre by the Telangana government on October 27.

Rama Rao said as Hyderabad is the fastest growing metropolitan city in terms of quarterly and year on year growth of real estate sector especially since 2019-20 and with the opening up of all the offices in post-COVID scenario, expansion and strengthening of public transportation system need no emphasis.

The Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project spanning over 69 kilometers was successfully implemented and fully operational. ''It is the world's largest Metro Rail Project in PPP mode under the VGF (viability gap funding) scheme of the Centre,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)