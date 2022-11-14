1.17 crore cadastral maps digitised out of total 1.66 crore under DILRMP: Govt to SC

The Centre on Monday apprised the Supreme Court about the geo-referencing of digitised cadastral maps under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), and said 1,17,30,955 such maps or field measurement books have been digitised out of the total 1,66,61,038.

Cadastral maps are a digital form of land records which show boundaries of different parts of the land.

The government informed a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka about the status of digitisation of cadastral maps and the number of villages where such maps have been geo-referenced.

''As per management information system (MIS) of DILRMP.... (i) digitisation of maps – 11,730,955 cadastral maps/FMBs (field measurement books)/Tippans digitised out of total 16,661,038 cadastral maps/FMBs/Tippans. (ii) digitisation of cadastral maps geo-referenced – 2,04,695 villages out of total 6,56,792 villages,'' it said.

As per the details placed in the court, in Delhi, a total of 14 cadastral maps have been digitised and out of a total 207 villages, 67 cadastral maps have been geo-referenced.

A November 3 communication in this regard from the Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was placed before the top court.

The apex court, which is hearing a matter pertaining to unauthorised constructions in Delhi, had in its September 30 order said the aspect of satellite mapping and geo-fencing was extremely important considering that unauthorised construction is a perennial problem.

The communication from the Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, said the Government of India has been implementing a comprehensive programme for digitisation/computerisation of land records/registration process in the name of DILRMP as a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding by the Central government with effect from April 1, 2016.

It said the objective of DILRMP is to develop a modern, comprehensive and transparent land record management system with the aim to develop an integrated land information management system which will improve real-time information on land, optimise use of land resources, assist in policy and planning, reduce land disputes, and check fraudulent and benami transactions.

The department of land resources has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to file a status report in compliance with the directions issued by the apex court since the department is not a respondent party in the matter.

It also enclosed a copy of management information system (MIS) statement on digitisation of cadastral maps as on November 2, 2022.

It said the department is providing 100 per cent financial support to the States/Union Territories on land governance issues under the DILRMP. The department said digitisation of cadastral maps including their geo-referencing is one of the activities carried out under computerisation of land records component of DILRMP.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that a detailed affidavit in this regard will be filed before the court.

The bench has posted the matter for resumed hearing in January next year.

In its September 30 order, the top court had noted about the necessity of modern technologies for satellite mapping of lands and buildings to detect encroachments and unauthorised/illegal constructions and geo fencing of lands/premises for prompt monitoring and control.

