Symposium on earthquake engineering research begins at IIT Roorkee

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:29 IST
A symposium began at IIT-Roorkee on Monday to guide future course of action towards developing earthquake engineering research in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural function as the Chief Guest Chief Secretary SS Sandhu expressed hope the four-day event will spread awareness about earthquakes and shed light on important issues such as earthquake resilience and safeguarding of buildings and businesses. IIT-Roorkee Director KK Pant said earthquakes are a natural disaster that may severely damage vulnerable buildings, people and economy, their impact may be significantly reduced with the help of advanced research and solutions.

Pankaj Agarwal, Head Earthquake Department and Chairman of the event, said, “The Symposiums on Earthquake Engineering held earlier have led to the development of and incorporation of earthquake-resistant design features in urban and rural dwellings.'' PTI ALM ALM TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

