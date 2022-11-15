Over 24,600 uncovered villages to get BSNL 4G service by December 2023
- Country:
- India
Over 24,600 uncovered villages, mostly located in remote and far-flung areas, are expected to be get BSNL 4G services by December 2023, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Tuesday.
Elaborating on work being carried out by the department in tribal areas on the eve of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', DoT said it has several schemes that have been providing telecom infrastructure and connectivity in areas having a sizable tribal population.
''Under the saturation scheme for providing 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages, many of which are in remote, rural and far flung areas, a project is being executed by BSNL and slated to be completed by December, 2023,'' DoT said in a statement.
The department said that 2,343 mobile towers have been installed in such areas in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal under Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-I scheme.
''Another 2,542 mobile towers are being installed under LWE-II scheme,'' the statement said.
Under Aspirational Districts Scheme, DoT plans to connect 7,789 new villages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse
Absolutely no question of any tie-up between TRS and Congress: Rahul Gandhi at press conference in Kothur, Telangana.
Vyapam scam: Bihar man gets 7 years in jail for Pre-Medical Test impersonation
BCCI appoints observers for J&K CA and Bihar CA
Telangana: Weavers write postcards to PM Modi for GST exemption