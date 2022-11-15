Tiger carcass with bullet wound found in Uttarakhand's Corbett Reserve

The carcass of a tiger with a gunshot wound was found in Marchula Bazar area in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday.

The carcass was found on Monday night. According to a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, the tiger died due to the gunshot wound, Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said.

It is being probed how the tiger, who was around 10 years old, was shot, he said.

Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey said the tiger was spotted in a populated area in Marchula Bazar twice or thrice over the past few days.

It tried to attack people and forest personnel in the area but its attempts were thwarted by firing in the air. One of the bullets might have hit the animal, he said.

The tiger's canines were completely worn out and there was also a wound on its hindquarters, he added.

Pandey said apparently the tiger was unable to hunt in its natural habitat and ventured into a populated area in search of easy prey.

