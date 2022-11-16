Left Menu

Lithuania calls for more air defences along NATO's eastern border

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:24 IST
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Lithuania

NATO should swiftly deploy more air defences on the Polish-Ukrainian border and the rest of the alliance's eastern flank, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday after Tuesday's missile strike that killed two people in Poland.

"Lithuania will actively support deploying (NATO) air defences along the Polish-Ukrainian border," Nauseda told reporters, adding that this also applied to the rest of the eastern flank. "I hope by next year's NATO summit in Vilnius we will be able to make progress, as the situation confirms it is the right decision and needs swift implementation", Nauseda said.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

