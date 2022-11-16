Hockey World Cup: Advert agencies asked to remove hoardings in Bhubaneswar in 10 days

With less than two months remaining for the Men's Hockey World Cup to begin, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked advertising agencies to remove major hoardings from different parts of the Odisha capital within 10 days, officials said on Wednesday.

The eastern state is hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29.

The instruction was issued during a meeting between BMC authorities and more than 30 advertising agencies on Tuesday, they said. BMC Additional Commissioner Binaya K Dash, presiding over the meeting, said the step was necessary for beautification and better traffic management. He said hoardings within 50 metres radius of various intersections and on rooftops need to be removed within 7-10 days, adding BMC staffers will inspect the progress.

A recent BMC study conducted to identify areas facing traffic snarls due to hoardings stated that 100 such structures across the city need to be pulled down.

As part of the city's beautification efforts, banners have been removed from public walls and those spaces covered with theme-based paintings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)