Left Menu

Ambedkar's Mumbai home will be preserved as heritage: Maha CM

Ambedkars study room has been preserved on the first floor. It will be preserved as heritage, the chief minister told reporters later.Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:54 IST
Ambedkar's Mumbai home will be preserved as heritage: Maha CM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

`Rajgruha', Dr B R Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai, will be preserved as a heritage structure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the house which stands in central Mumbai's Dadar area.

The chief minister garlanded the portraits of the iconic leader and his wife late Ramabai Ambedkar on the premises during the visit, an official release said here.

The ground-plus-three storey building houses a museum. Ambedkar's study room has been preserved on the first floor. Shinde also met the late leader's family members who live on the second and third floor of the building.

''Ambedkar is the pride of the country and the house where he lived is a historical treasure. It will be preserved as heritage, '' the chief minister told reporters later.

Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022