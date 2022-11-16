Ambedkar's Mumbai home will be preserved as heritage: Maha CM
Ambedkars study room has been preserved on the first floor. It will be preserved as heritage, the chief minister told reporters later.Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said.
`Rajgruha', Dr B R Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai, will be preserved as a heritage structure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.
He was speaking to reporters after visiting the house which stands in central Mumbai's Dadar area.
The chief minister garlanded the portraits of the iconic leader and his wife late Ramabai Ambedkar on the premises during the visit, an official release said here.
The ground-plus-three storey building houses a museum. Ambedkar's study room has been preserved on the first floor. Shinde also met the late leader's family members who live on the second and third floor of the building.
''Ambedkar is the pride of the country and the house where he lived is a historical treasure. It will be preserved as heritage, '' the chief minister told reporters later.
Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said.
