Projects aimed at easing traffic await Delhi govt's environment dept approval: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:13 IST
Ten projects related to construction of roads, including that of the Dwarka Expressway Package, aimed at easing traffic in the national capital along with redevelopment of residential accommodations are pending with the Delhi government's Environment Department for approval, official sources claimed on Thursday.

The sources said Delhi LG VK Saxena took up the matter in various discussions with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in their weekly meetings and had also written to the CM on August 17 and September 30.

''Ten projects of critical importance to the city that include construction of roads aimed at easing traffic and facilitating public transport, arterial roads, road under/over bridges, National Highway and ambitious redevelopment plans for residential accommodations, are yet pending with the Environment Department of Delhi Government – some of them since as long as 2019,'' a source said.

The sources said all pre-requisites, including money as compensation and land for compensatory afforestation by DDA, have already been put in place. The pending projects include Redevelopment of General Pool Residential Colony at Sriniwaspuri, that has been pending since December 10, 2019, Phase-III GPRA Colony at Sarojini Nagar, pending since March 8, 2021.

The approval is also pending, since April 29, for the construction of Dwarka Expressway Package-II, New Delhi Airport.

