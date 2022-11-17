Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:36 IST
(Update: Spacewalk concludes) Roscosmos spacewalk underway for space station maintenance: Watch live
Image Credit: NASA

Russian cosmonauts and Expedition 68 Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin began a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) to prepare hardware on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

The Roscosmos spacewalk began today at 9:39 a.m. EST and will last about seven hours. Live coverage of the spacewalk is currently underway on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Today's spacewalk is the third excursion in Prokopyev's career, and the first for Petelin. It is the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Earlier this week NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio conducted a spacewalk at the station to assemble a mounting bracket on the starboard side of the station's truss assembly.

Update 1

The Russian duo concluded their spacewalk at 4:07 p.m. EST after 6 hours and 25 minutes. They completed their major objective, preparing a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

