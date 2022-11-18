Left Menu

FM urges AIIB to scale up investment in renewal energy, smart technologies

India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China 29.9 per cent.As India is the largest client of AIIBOfficial, FM Smt. nsitharaman reiterated that AIIB should plan to set up a regional presence in India to facilitate dialogue and outreach to the project authorities, the ministry added.AIIB began its operations in Beijing in January 2016 and has since grown to 105 approved members worldwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:23 IST
FM urges AIIB to scale up investment in renewal energy, smart technologies
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to scale up investment in renewal energy and smart technologies and also urged the multilateral agency to set up a regional office in India.

AIIB President Jin Liqun called upon the finance minister here and discussed various issues of relevance to the bank.

''While appreciating AIIB's growing portfolio in India, FM Smt.@nsitharaman suggested that @AIIB_Official should scale-up #investments and mobilise private finance in India's key priority areas including #RenewableEnergy, #EnergyEfficiency and climate #SmartTechnologies,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

India is a founding member of AIIB with the second-highest voting share. India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent).

''As India is the largest client of @AIIB_Official, FM Smt.@nsitharaman reiterated that AIIB should plan to set up a regional presence in India to facilitate dialogue and outreach to the project authorities,'' the ministry added.

AIIB began its operations in Beijing in January 2016 and has since grown to 105 approved members worldwide. The bank is a multilateral development lender whose mission is financing the 'Infrastructure for Tomorrow' with sustainability at its core.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022